Sidharth Malhotra and Nushrat Bharucha, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra and Nushrat Bharucha, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Nushrat Bharucha, Sidharth Malhotra to shake a leg in 'Marjaavaan'

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:37 IST

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' actor Nushrat Bharucha has been roped in for a song in the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Marjaavaan.'
Film critic Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter by sharing a snap from the song, which is composed by Honey Singh.
In the dim-lit still, Malhotra and Bharucha are seen sporting edgy attires while posing with background dancers behind them.
"Nushrat Bharucha comes on board for a song in #Marjaavaan... The song, composed and rendered by Yo Yo Honey Singh, was filmed on Sidharth Malhotra and Nushrat... Costars Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tara Sutaria... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 2 Oct 2019 release," he tweeted.
The first look poster of the film, which will also start Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria, was unveiled last year, and its tagline "Ishq mein marenge bhi, maarenge bhi," hints at the film being a feisty love story.
Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie will see Sidharth sharing screen space with Riteish for the second time after 'Ek Villain' in 2014. He has also teamed up with his 'Aiyaary' co-star Rakul.
The flick will hit the big screens on October 2 this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:47 IST

'Khandaani Shafakhana' first song out: Sonakshi burns the dance...

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha revealed a peppy new track from her upcoming movie 'Khandaani Shafakhana' titled 'Koka' on Friday, and the song is sure to turn into a party anthem within no time!

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 12:04 IST

Akshay Kumar is having fun on sets of 'Sooryavanshi', proof is...

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Akshay Kumar surprised his fans by sharing a striking snap from the sets of his upcoming cop drama 'Sooryavanshi.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:58 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia to share screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in...

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Bole Chudiyan' on Friday introduced a new member of their cast.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 11:00 IST

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all lovey-dovey in the 'city of love'

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have arrived in France where Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will be saying their second round of 'I do.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 10:37 IST

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Becky G to perform on July 10

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Taylor Swift will be headlining the upcoming Amazon Prime Day concert on July 10, Amazon Music announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 09:34 IST

Jamie Dornan joins 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Jamie Dornan is all set to star in 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' along with 'Bridesmaids' actors Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:30 IST

Janhvi Kapoor 'spends quality time' with sister Khushi, girl gang

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Janhvi Kapoor who is busy shooting for her upcoming film 'RoohiAfza' alongside Rajkummar Rao, took some time off from her hectic schedule to spend time with sister Khushi and friends on the hills.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:19 IST

'Charlie's Angels' trailer: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella...

Washington D.C.[USA], June 27 (ANI): The Angels are back! The trailer of the highly-anticipated film 'Charlie's Angels' starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska is finally here and it is everything. The trailer has all the elements - thrill, drama, action-packed scenes and humour to kee

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 21:58 IST

I am being falsely implicated: Aditya Pancholi cries foul

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Soon after Mumbai Police filed an FIR under charges of rape against Aditya Pancholi on the complaint of a renowned Bollywood actress, the actor said that he is being "falsely implicated in this case."

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 21:05 IST

Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod roped in to play Salman's father...

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Dabangg 3' today introduced the new cast member of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:58 IST

Ekta Kapoor shares happiness with cast of 'Ek Villain' on...

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Action thriller 'Ek Villain' clocked 5 years of its release on Thursday and the makers of the film expressed their happiness over the same.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:32 IST

Zach Barack opens up about being Marvel's first openly transgender actor

Washington D.C.[USA], June 27 (ANI): Fans will soon be witnessing a new face in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as actor Zach Barack is making his debut in the upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

Read More
iocl