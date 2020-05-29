New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Actor Nushrat Bharucha is all set to star in a horror thriller 'Chhori' as the actor on Thursday announced about her latest offering.
Bharucha took to Instagram and shared the early poster of the flick which is a Hindi remake of hit Marathi flick 'Lapachhapi.'
"Thrilled to announce my next film, #Chhori - Something shockingly scary is coming your way! Excited to work with @abundantiaent @crypttv @ivikramix @notjackdavis and with the amazing @furia_vishal," she wrote in the caption.
Directed by Vishal Furia, produced by Vikram Malhotra and Jack Davis, the film marks Nushrat's first horror flick in the Bollywood industry after many light-hearted films like 'Dream Girl,' 'Pyaar Ka Punchnaama' and others.
Further details about the cast and release date of the film will be announced later. (ANI)
'Nushrat Bharucha to star in remake of Marathi horror flick 'Lapachhapi'
ANI | Updated: May 28, 2020 23:49 IST
New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Actor Nushrat Bharucha is all set to star in a horror thriller 'Chhori' as the actor on Thursday announced about her latest offering.