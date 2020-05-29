'Nushrat Bharucha to star in remake of Marathi horror flick 'Lapachhapi'

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Actor Nushrat Bharucha is all set to star in a horror thriller 'Chhori' as the actor on Thursday announced about her latest offering.

Bharucha took to Instagram and shared the early poster of the flick which is a Hindi remake of hit Marathi flick 'Lapachhapi.'

"Thrilled to announce my next film, #Chhori - Something shockingly scary is coming your way! Excited to work with @abundantiaent @crypttv @ivikramix @notjackdavis and with the amazing @furia_vishal," she wrote in the caption.

Directed by Vishal Furia, produced by Vikram Malhotra and Jack Davis, the film marks Nushrat's first horror flick in the Bollywood industry after many light-hearted films like 'Dream Girl,' 'Pyaar Ka Punchnaama' and others.

Further details about the cast and release date of the film will be announced later. (ANI)

