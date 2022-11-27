Nushrratt Bharuccha begins shooting for horror film 'Chhorii 2'

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, on Sunday, began the shooting of her upcoming horror film 'Chhorii 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Nushrratt shared a video from the sets of 'Chhorii 2' and wrote, " 24 months back on this date started shooting Chhorii. 12 months back same date Chhorii released & today Chhorii 2 rolls."



Helmed by Vishal Furia 'Chhorii' streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the audience.

Last year in December, the makers announced the sequel of the film.



Nushrratt, who will return to play the role of the protagonist, Sakshi, earlier said, "I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."

Director Vishal Furia earlier said, "I am thrilled to take the Chhorii story to the next level with its sequel. I have always envisioned Chhorii to be a multiple film franchise and started developing the story of the sequel while we were filming the first edition. The love for Chhorrii from all quarters has been overwhelming and I am ready to begin another journey with the amazingly talented Nushrratt and my producers who have stood by me and supported my vision all through."

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt will also be seen in an upcoming family entertainer film 'Selfie' along with Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty.

Apart from that, she also has a drama thriller 'Akelli' in her kitty. (ANI)

