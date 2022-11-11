"Of all roles I played, nothing comes close to being a mom," says Preity Zinta as she celebrates her twins Jai, Gia's first birthday

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, on Friday, dropped adorable posts for her twins Jai and Gia on the occasion of their first birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a picture with Jai which she captioned, "Of all the roles I have played in my life nothing comes close to that of being a mom. I'm sure we have known each other for many lives.... In this one, I cannot stop wondering how much love we will share with each other & how much my heart fills up looking at you my little miracle. I love you more each day Happy Birthday meri jaan. Here's to many more smiles, cuddles & laughs. Love you to the moon & back #Happybirthday #meraajy #1yearold #ting."

Sharing a picture with her daughter Gia, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor wrote, "I always knew I wanted you... I prayed for you, I wished for you & now you are here & it's been a year My heart is full & I will forever be grateful for your precious smiles, your warm hugs & your presence in my life my little Gia Happy birthday my little doll. You are everything I ever hoped for & more. May your life always be full of love & happiness today & always I love you to the moon & back. As each day goes by my love for you multiples #Happybirthday #oneyearold #meriijiiyaa #ting."

In both pictures, the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' actor could be seen looking at her cute son and daughter.

Soon after the actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

Actor Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy birthday baby."

"He is so adorable," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "HBD to cutie."

On November 11, last year, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy Jai and a baby girl Gia via surrogacy.

The 'Veer Zaara' actor took to her Twitter handle and announced that she and her husband have become parents to a baby boy Jai Zinta Goodenough and a girl Gia Zinta Goodenough.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," Preity tweeted.

Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US. (ANI)