'Om' box office day 1 collection: Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer rakes in Rs 1.51 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer action drama 'Rashtra Kavach Om' has minted Rs 1.51 cr on its opening day.

Sharing the update about film's day one collection, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#RashtraKavachOm is dull on Day 1... National chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] find limited patronage, but mass belt records better occupancy [due to action]... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 1.51 cr. #India biz."





Helmed by Kapil Verma, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Sanjana Sanghi, Prakash Raj and Prachi Shah. The film released on July 1. It has been produced by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan

Apart from this project, Aditya will also feature in Gumraah, the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil release Thadam. (ANI)

