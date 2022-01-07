Omicron scare: Delhi schedule of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' postponed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' have decided to postpone the film's Delhi shooting schedule in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country.



"The time is not conducive to plan big outdoor schedules. Omicron threat is real and it is only wise that the makers are choosing to be cautious at this sensitive time. The intense 15-day schedule, which was expected to begin on January 12th, stands postponed as of now, given the surge of coronavirus cases across India, including New Delhi. This schedule will now be planned and executed at a later stage," a source close to the Yash Raj Films' project informed.

'Tiger 3', which is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Emraan Hashmi.

The major portion of the film was shot last year in Russia, Turkey, and Austria.(ANI)

