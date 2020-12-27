On 55th birthday, Salman urges fans to follow COVID-19 norms

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): On the occasion of his 55th birthday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday said this year's celebration will be muted due to the pandemic and urged fans to follow Covid-19 norms.

"This time we will not have any birthday celebrations. Only our family will be here (Panvel) and no one else. This year we are not planning to do anything because this has been a terrible year for everybody, and people have faced a lot of difficulties," Salman told reporters at his Panvel farmhouse.

"Hopefully, next year everything will go back to normal. I hope that everyone is happy, healthy and safe," the actor said.

Amid the pandemic, Salman has appealed to his fans to not throng outside his house in Mumbai on the occasion of his birthday.

Answering a question on the release date of his upcoming film Radhe, Salman said, "It will be released at an appropriate time when everything will go back to normal. It will be released at a time when everyone will start going back to the theatres with little risk of virus."

"We will release Radhe on Eid if everything will go back to normal. But the movie is less important; the safety and health of moviegoers is the most important thing. The release of Radhe can wait," he said.

Salman is also currently busy hosting the latest season of the Bigg Boss 14. He will next be seen on the big screen in Prabhudheva directed Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai. The shoot of the film was completed in October. (ANI)