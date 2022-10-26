On Bhai Dooj, Soha Ali Khan thanks Saif Ali Khan for "inspiring" her always

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Born to late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most adored siblings in Bollywood.

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, Soha took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for her brother.

"Thank you for inspiring me to always be true to myself and for reminding me that the best is indeed, unbelievably, yet to come," she wrote.

Alongside the sweet note, Soha dropped a video featuring her candid moments captured with her elder brother.

Saif's sister Saba, too, wished him Happy Bhaidooj on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Saba posted a string of images from her recent visit to Saif's house for Sunday brunch.

The images feature Saif sitting with his mom and Soha and Saba.

"BiG BRO... !Prankster pakka. But wouldn't change that ...for anything.Love you bhai!#happybhaidooj #saifalikhanpataudi #siblings #ma #moment #captured #familylove," she captioned the post.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated every year on the second day of Shukla Paksha of the month of Kartik and usually falls two days after Diwali, the festival of lights and a day after Govardhan Puja. On this day, sisters pray for the long and healthy life of their brothers, apply tilak on their forehead and prepare delicious food for them. (ANI)