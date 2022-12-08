हिंदी खबर
Dharmendra and Hema Malini (Image Source: Twitter)
On Dharmendra's 87th birthday, Hema Malini prays for his 'good health'

ANI | Updated: Dec 08, 2022 18:11 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): While many years may have rolled since the blockbuster 'Sholay' first hit the screens, Basanti's love for Veeru remains evergreen.
Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini on Thursday shared an adorable note for her 'Sholay' co-star Dharmendra on his 87th birthday.
Taking to Twitter, the 'Sita Aur Geeta' actor wrote, "Praying for dear Dharam ji's good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives".

