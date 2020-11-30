On digital platform, poets, actors recall contribution of Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Eminent poets and actors came together on a digital platform to pay tributes to the noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 113th birth anniversary.

Two days after the birth anniversary of the esteemed poet, eminent film directors, poets and fellow personalities came together to commemorate his contributions on the online platform 'Kavishala'.

The late writer born in the village of Babupatti, in the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh in British India, was a poet of the 'Hindi Kavi Sammelan' and 'Nayi Kavita' literary movement of early 20th century Hindi literature.

On his 113th birth anniversary, 'Kavishala' created a video of his poem 'Is paar, priye madhu hai tum ho, us paar na jaane kya hoga!' (Translation: Here is, you beloved, don't know what will be beyond that!), where eminent poets and actors were invited to recite this poem.

The invited guests included poet and ambassador Abhay K, poets and lyricists Aalok Shrivastav, Manoj Yadav, Chetan Anand, Dildar Dehlvi, Dr Hariom, Nishant Jain, Navin Joshi, Vijay Dhillon, Danish Mohammed Khan, Gaurav Tripathi, Pallavi Mahajan, Ashish Prakash, Pankaj Prasun; actors Anup Soni, Gajraj Rao, Vindu Dara Singh, Rajesh Tailang; film director and writer Avinash Das; journalist Faridoon Shahryar; and comedian Shyam Rangeela.

Kavishala, as the name suggests is "A school for poets" which was started in May 2017 with an intention to create a platform for new and young poets and writers across India and overseas.

Kavishala was started as an online portal for amateur poets to share their poetry with fellow poets but now after a year, apart from being an online portal, it has its presence in many cities like Mumbai, Pune, Udaipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Delhi, Bangalore and many other states across India with an aim to grow more. (ANI)