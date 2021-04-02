On husband Ajay Devgn's birthday, Kajol reveals 'what makes him the happiest'

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Bollywood's most powerful couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for each other. As Ajay turns 52 on Friday, Kajol, who is known for her quick wit and humour, shared an adorable post showing what "makes her hubby the happiest".

The duo who first began as co-stars are now nearly married for two decades.

Extending her warm birthday greetings, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a candid picture in which Ajay can be seen holding a camera on his shoulder and shooting something. He is all dressed in formals in the picture. "Tried getting a selfie but the only "selfie" I could manage was his "self" with another camera Movie camera Face with rolling eyes.. doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always," Kajol wrote with a red heart emoji.



Giving an adorable reply to her wife's post, Ajay wrote, "We will take that long-overdue selfie soon."



On a related note, the couple has often revealed Kajol's crazy love for selfies in their candid interviews and how she pulls her 'serious' husband to do the same.

Apart from Kajol, many other actors including Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, and more showered the 'Singham' actor with love and wishes.

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and are proud parents of Nysa and Yug. Before their wedding, the couple co-starred in films like 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and 'Dil Kya Kare' to name a few.

The duo has also starred in films including 'Raju Chacha' and 'U Me Aur Hum'. The power couple was last seen together in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.' Ajay recently produced 'Helicopter Eela', which featured Kajol in the lead role.

Earlier in the day, to commemorate his special day, the makers of his much-talked-about magnum opus 'RRR' unveiled a captivating motion poster featuring the first look of Ajay from the movie that is to release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.

Apart from 'RRR', Ajay will also be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiwadi'. This film marks his on-screen reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after two decades. Helmed by SLB, the film also stars Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

