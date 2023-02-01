On Jackie Shroff's birthday, Subhash Ghai announces his new project with Jaggu Dada

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): On the occasion of actor Jackie Shroff's birthday, veteran director Subhash Ghai announced his new collaboration with the former.

Extending his birthday wishes to Jackie, Ghai on Instagram wrote, "Once a HERO -always a HERO. BORN as a new super HERO in our film HERO 1983 and #YAADEIN 2001...now comes in 2023 as a heart warming super HERO on big screen film being produced by @MuktaArtsLtd on our script never before. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @bindasbhidu @muktaartsltd @zeestudiosofficial @muktaa2cinemas @whistling_woods @rahul77."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoG0XfqI9Ch/?hl=en

Ghai's association with superstar Jackie can be traced back to 1983 with 'Hero'. Ghai went on to work with him again in 'Karma' in 1986 and 'Yaadein' in 2001. More details regarding the new project are awaited.



Apart from Ghai, Jackie also received adorable birthday wishes on social media from his family members.

"Love you so much. Happy birthday daddy," Jackie's son Tiger wrote on Instagram, adding a cool video with him.

Jackie's wife Ayesha dropped a string of images of him and captioned them,"Happppppiest birthday to the best husband, best father, best son, best friend, best actor, best human being!!! And that doesn't even begin to say it!! @apnabhidu."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoGsDvVIKAm/?hl=en

Jackie is fondly known as Jaggu Dada and has been in the film industry for over 40 years. He has acted in more than 220 movies. He made his debut with 'Swami Dada' that was released in 1982. He was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' along with actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. (ANI)

