On National Youth Day, Ajay Devgn revisits his pics from his younger days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): On National Youth Day on Thursday, actor Ajay Devgn became nostalgic and shared a string of images from his younger days.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Singham' star dropped a video which features throwback images, starting from the early days to the present.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Alongside the clip, Ajay emphasised keeping ideals strong for a solid future.

"Youth is when you lay the foundation for a solid future for all your beliefs & dreams. You are the ones with stars in your eyes and hope in your heart. Even as you metamorphose, make sure your ideals remain rock solid. #YOLO #NationalYouthDay," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen in 'Bholaa', which also stars Tabu. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi' and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

'Bholaa' is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023. Ajay will also be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's upcoming sports drama film 'Maidaan', besides in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film and in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' opposite Deepika Padukone. (ANI)