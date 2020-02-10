New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): It seems like Deepika Padukone is on a picture sharing spree, as she teased her fans by posting exquisite pictures from her vacation with husband Ranveer Singh on social media on Monday.
The 34-year-old actor shared a snap from her exotic vacation and wrote, "two's company... #his&hers #vacation"
The beautiful frame captures two bicycles parked in a shed captured amid soothing sunlight. On Sunday, the 'Padmaavat' actor shared a picture of two umbrellas with a lovely caption that reads, "come sunshine or rain... #his&hers #vacation."
Earlier, the 'Chhapaak' actor had shared a photo of her and Ranveer's passports and air tickets. "His & Hers... #vacation," she captioned the photo.
The beloved couple tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, 2018, while a Sindhi wedding was organised the next day, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the duo.
While Deepika last appeared as an acid attack survivor in 'Chhapak', Ranveer will be seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and sports drama ''83'.(ANI)
On vacation, Deepika Padukone continues picture-sharing spree
ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2020 16:24 IST
New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): It seems like Deepika Padukone is on a picture sharing spree, as she teased her fans by posting exquisite pictures from her vacation with husband Ranveer Singh on social media on Monday.