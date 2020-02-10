On vacation, Deepika Padukone continues picture-sharing spree

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): It seems like Deepika Padukone is on a picture sharing spree, as she teased her fans by posting exquisite pictures from her vacation with husband Ranveer Singh on social media on Monday.

The 34-year-old actor shared a snap from her exotic vacation and wrote, "two's company... #his&hers #vacation"



The beautiful frame captures two bicycles parked in a shed captured amid soothing sunlight. On Sunday, the 'Padmaavat' actor shared a picture of two umbrellas with a lovely caption that reads, "come sunshine or rain... #his&hers #vacation."



Earlier, the 'Chhapaak' actor had shared a photo of her and Ranveer's passports and air tickets. "His & Hers... #vacation," she captioned the photo.



The beloved couple tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, 2018, while a Sindhi wedding was organised the next day, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the duo.



While Deepika last appeared as an acid attack survivor in 'Chhapak', Ranveer will be seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and sports drama ''83'.(ANI)

