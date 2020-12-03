On World Disability Day, Rani Mukerji speaks on need of inclusive, empowering society

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Marking disability-day">World Disability Day, actor Rani Mukerji who had portrayed the role of a specially-abled girl in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black,' on Thursday spoke upon the need to make India "an inclusive, empowering society".

"As citizens of this country, we must all do our bit to constantly bring conversations about inclusivity and equality to the fore," she said.

"Every citizen has rights and I realized that there is a lot of work that we all need to put in, individually, to stop discrimination and stereotyping of individuals like those I have portrayed in Black and Hichki," the 42-year-old actor said.



The 'Hum Tum,' actor also shared how she learned "a lot about humanity," by working in sensitive films like 'Black,' and 'Hichki.'

"For me, Black and Hichki were emotional experiences that opened my eyes more towards inclusivity for all, kindness and gratitude for what we have," Mukerji said.

"I learnt a lot about humanity by doing these outstanding, sensitive films like Black and Hichki. I think these films contributed to making me a better human being," she added.

Bhansali's 'Black' is still known to be Mukerji's masterpiece and her acting in 'Hichki,' is seen as one of her career-best. (ANI)

