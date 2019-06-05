On World Environment Day B-town celebs urge fans to save earth

New Delhi (India), Jun 5 (ANI): As the world celebrated Environment Day on Wednesday Bollywood celebrities took to social media to raise awareness about various environmental issues and to spread the message of saving our planet.

Actor Dia Mirza, who is also the United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, shared a video on Twitter, where she can be seen planting saplings with a few children. She emphasized the importance of planting trees, especially the indigenous ones.

"Trees are natural air purifiers and sequesters of carbon! As we celebrate #WorldEnvironmentDay with action - planting indigenous trees, we hope that more people will come together to #BeatAirPollution. UNEnvironment UNinIndia SDG2030 #SDGImpactChat #ClimateAction #BreatheLife," she wrote alongside the video.



Akshay Kumar collaborated with Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the occasion to enlighten people about the alarming air pollution issue.

Akshay is seen wearing a face mask to raise the important message with the help of the song titled 'Hawa Aane De'.

The music video made in accordance with this year's environment day's theme- 'Air Pollution' also features Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma, Shiamak Davar, Shann, Shankar Mahadevan and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Along with the video, Akshay tweeted, "Air Pollution is a silent killer claiming millions of lives every year. On #WorldEnvironmentDay lets all come together and pledge to do our bit to improve the quality of air.

Air Pollution is a silent killer claiming millions of lives every year. On #WorldEnvironmentDay lets all come together and pledge to do our bit to improve the quality of air. #HawaAaneDehttps://t.co/iwx2tXvhPC — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

#HawaAaneDe."

Jacqueline Fernandez shared the message to save the environment and wrote, "Only 31 Years left to tick everything on your checklist unless we realise: 'We are a part of the environment, not apart from the environment'. #WorldEnvironmentDay" Disha Patani urged fans to join hands for saving the earth. "On this #WorldEnvironmentDay let's come together to make our planet cleaner and greener," she wrote. Several other celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha also wished fans on World Environment Day. (ANI)