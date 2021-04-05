'One day at a time': Alia Bhatt posts her first picture from quarantine

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): A week after testing positive for COVID-19, Alia Bhatt on Monday shared her first picture for fans from her quarantine.

The 28-year-old actor shared a snap on Instagram in which she can be seen resting in her bed while cuddling with her soft toy.

Alongside the first covid selfie post, she wrote, "one day at a time," with an upside-down smiley emoticon.

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than nine lakh likes within a few hours of it being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and wished her a speedy recovery.

Her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor also commented by dropping a red heart and smiley with heart eyes emoticon. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote "cuteness" in the comments section.





On the other hand, Alia's best friend and actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor also wrote, "One call at a time," using an upside-down smiley and red heart emoticon. While the 'Raazi' star's mother Sonia Razdan called her "Sweetheart".

On April 2, Alia informed her fans about testing positive for COVID-19.

"Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," she had informed on Instagram.



On the work front, Alia -- who was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Kalank' -- will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawali', SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings' in the pipeline. (ANI)

