'One has to wait for good things': Sushmita Sen shares update on 'Aarya 2'

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Actor Sushmita Sen on Friday shared an update about the upcoming season of her hit thriller drama 'Aarya' during an Instagram live session with her family.

The former Miss Universe went live on her Instagram handle with her family including daughters Renee and Alisah Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actor also talked about various things while interacting with her fans in the fun session.

She also shared an update about the filming of 'Aarya' during the live session, "I am dying to tell you about Aarya. The last schedule is left for Aarya, and it is not very long. So it should be done very very soon. The amount of love and appreciation you have given Aarya, when we come back you have to love season 2. For all good things, one has to wait."





Sushmita made her comeback in the acting career with the Indian crime drama web series 'Aarya' for which she had bagged the title 'Best Actor in drama series' at eminent award shows like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, Raj Kapoor Award.

Currently, she is shooting for Season 2 of the series. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, 'Aarya' is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show 'Penoza'. Alongside Sushmita, the cast includes Chandarchur Singh, Namita Das, Sikander Kher, among several others. (ANI)

