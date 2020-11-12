One of my many firsts: Taapsee Pannu set to race on track, shares picture from 'Rashmi Rocket'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Talking about one of her very first things that she has ever done, actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday got all set to start the race and shared a glimpse from the track and field from upcoming sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket'.

The 'Thappad' star posted an intriguing picture on Instagram, in which she is all pumped up to start the race. Sporting a purple sports T-shirt and black shorts, the actor bore an athletic look with pink shoes, with a tight high pony. The 'Pink' actor is seen bent down at the starting block, ready to start the race in a sprinter's track. In the backdrop, is seen an empty stand, which means that the actor is indulged in a practice session.

The snap also captured the actor's chiselled biceps, indicating that the actor has put in a lot of efforts in weight training and building, and getting into the body shape of an athlete.

Taapsee captioned the post as, "Get set.....#RashmiRocket. This one is going to be one of many firsts!" (with running emoji).





Celebrity followers including Tisca Chopra and more than 98,000 fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Chopra also commented, "Loving that muscled form."

Of late, the actor seems to be on a photo-sharing spree for her upcoming sports-drama.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the film as she kicked in a fascinating fitness workout from the practice field. (ANI)

