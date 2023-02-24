"One of the directors who contributed to my career": Anil Kapoor remembers K. Viswanath as 'Eeshwar' turns 34

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Anil Kapoor remembered late renowned director Kasinadhuni Viswanath as cult classic 'Eeshwar' completed 34 years since its release.

Marking the occasion, Anil took to Instagram and shared that K. Vishwanath was one of the directors who contributed to his career.

Sharing the college of picture with K. Vishwanath, he wrote, "Remembering K. Vishwanath ji today as Eeshwar completes 34 years. He was one of the directors who contributed to my career... I got to learn a lot from him and he was truly one of the greats of his time."



'Eeshwar' is a 1989 Bollywood film written and directed by K Viswanath, who is known for his work predominantly in Telugu cinema.

Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Viswanath passed away on February 2 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Several celebs expressed their grief over his demise.



He was 92. The five-time national award winner was suffering from age-related ailments.

He was the recipient of five National Film Awards, seven state Nandi Awards, and many Filmfare Awards.

'Eeshwar' stars Anil Kapoor and South star Vijayshanti. The film is a remake of the Telugu cult classic 'Swati Mutyam' which featured veteran star Kamal Haasan.

The movie revolves around the story of Eeshwar (Kapoor) who spreads love and joy everywhere he goes. However, no one takes him seriously and he is considered to be mentally unstable. He meets young widow Lalita, who has a son and decides to marry her.

The film received the Filmfare Award for Best Story.

Talking about Anil's work front, he was recently seen in the action thriller web series 'The Night Manager' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur which is streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from February 17, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand's next 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

