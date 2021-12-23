'Only SRK could bring this level of cool to Don': Farhan Akhtar

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Director-actor Farhan Akhtar marked the tenth anniversary of his 2011 hit action drama 'Don 2' with a heartfelt note on social media.

It's been a decade that superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action drama 'Don 2' was released on silver screens.

Farhan Akhtar who directed the movie took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and shared the famous opening sequence of the movie.

Sharing the clip, Akhtar also penned a heartfelt note to thank his whole crew.

"10 years since Don cruised back onto the screen and gave bad guys a lesson in how to be the baddest of them all. @iamsrk only YOU could bring this level of cool to him," Akhtar wrote.



He added, "Absolutely loved making this film and this opening sequence in particular, which would set the tone for what's to follow. To the stellar cast who made it happen every day on set... To the incredible crew who brought their A game to every department they headed or worked in.. To an awesome action team for delivering the grit and bite the film needed..."



He also thanked the production crew of the film for "tirelessly working" behind the scenes.

Akhtar also paid tribute to late actor Om Puri who played the role of CBI Officer Vishal Malik in the film.

'Don 2' was written, co-produced and directed by Farhan Akhtar. It is the second and final instalment in the 'Don' series. The original 1978 film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in lead roles.

Jointly produced by Excel Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment, the film stars Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Boman Irani and Kunal Kapoor.

'Don 2' was Farhan Akhtar's last directorial venture. The actor-director, since then, has focused on his acting and production ventures under Excel Entertainment. (ANI)

