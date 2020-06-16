Oscar Isaac to star in Lionsgate's 'London' with director Ben Stiller

Washington D.C. [USA], June 16 (ANI): Hollywood star Oscar Isaac has been roped in by entertainment company Lionsgate for their upcoming film 'London' which will be directed by American actor Ben Stiller.

According to Deadline Hollywood, the 'Dune' screenwriter Eric Roth will pen the script, and the details of the project are being kept under wraps, reported Variety.

The project was first identified by Isaac, who obtained the rights as a producer under his Mad Gene Media banner in a competitive situation, then attached Stiller and Roth to the project.

Stiller will join Isaac as a producer on the film through his Red Hour production banner, along with his producing partner Nicky Weinstock. Isaac's longtime manager and sometimes producing partner Jason Spire will round out the team. Nesbo will executive produce along with Niclas Salomonsson.

Erin Westerman, the president of the production for Lionsgate, said in a statement, "This is an incredible team of filmmaking that has come together for this project. Eric is a master storyteller whose screenplays are canonized in film history; Ben's work as a filmmaker, including his latest accomplishment, 'Escape at Dannemora,' is astounding; Oscar is a force in all that he does, both behind and in front of the camera."

She went on to add, "As Eric adapts Jo Nesbo's evocative and memorable short story into an incredible film, we're confident that Ben will bring all of the tension and emotion in directing 'London' -- and Oscar will not only give a riveting and dynamic performance but as the producer leading the process to bring this team together, has incredible energy and passion for the material. As fans, we are thrilled this tour de force of talent came together for such a compelling story, and as a studio, we are honoured they chose Lionsgate."

Isaac will next star in 'Dune' for director Denis Villeneuve. He will also star for writer-director Paul Schrader in 'The Card Counter.'

As a director, Stiller has brought his unique vision to film and television projects as diverse as 'Tropic Thunder' and 'Zoolander' to the critically acclaimed limited series 'Escape at Dannemora.' (ANI)

