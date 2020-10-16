Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya dies at 91

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, India's first Oscar winner, passed away on Thursday morning. She was 91.

Singer Adnan Sami took to Twitter and confirmed the demise of the fashion designer. He tweeted, "India's first Oscar winner, Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya has passed away in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. She got her Oscar for the legendary film 'Gandhi'. She made India proud. May she rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to her family.RIP.#BhanuAthaiya."





She won the award for 'Gandhi' (1982), which was directed by English actor and filmmaker, Richard Attenborough.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor noted on Twitter, "Bhanu Athiya was the First Indian to win an Oscar in 1983. Her achievements brought glory to Indian cinema and Pride to the entire Country. Was blessed to have her for our film #Prem. She will always be an inspiration to all costume designers n stylists. #RIPBhanuAthiya."



Athaiya designed for more than 100 Indian films over a career spanning nearly 60 years. (ANI)

