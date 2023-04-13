"Other actors should also take metro", Hema Malini tells paps after her thrilling experience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Hema Malini has enjoyed her Metro rides in Mumbai and said that other actors should also take the public transport service to avoid 'traffic congestion'.

Hema Malini was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning.

A paparazzo told her that her metro video was really nice. The 'Dream Girl' actor asked him, "Have you taken the ride?" Then she continued, "As a citizen of Mumbai, I can take this ride. I really enjoyed it. I think other actors should also take the metro to avoid traffic congestion."



Taking to social media on Tuesday, Hema shared a glimpse of her metro diaries. She mentioned that it took two hours for her to reach Dahisar, a suburb of Mumbai, by car. So, she decided to take the metro instead and reached the destination on time.

"I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr," she wrote.

On the very same day Hema Malini also travelled in an auto-rickshaw. Talking about the rickshaw ride, she wrote, "After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!"

Fans and common people were excited to see Hema in a metro. They took selfies and photographs with the veteran beauty. (ANI)

