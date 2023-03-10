"Our story was still unfinished"... Shekhar Kapur posts about 'brother' Satish Kaushik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Director Shekhar Kapur has penned a heartfelt note about his "brother" Satish Kaushik after his untimely demise.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shekhar wrote a long note saying, he has not come to terms with Satish's death. "Am still coming to terms with Satish's passing .. there's a finality of his passing I am unwilling to accept .. for our story was still unfinished .. is still unfinished .. For the story of love does not end, it transforms, it teaches, it explores, it breaks your heart, but you are...Because love is ..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shekharkapur



it was in Shekhar's directorial 'Mr. India', in which, Satish played one of the most iconic characters of his career, 'Calendar'. Sharing a photograph of Satish from the movie, the director shared the anecdote of the first meeting with him who uplifted himself "from 3rd assistant director to chief assistant to associate".

Shekhar wrote, "Mumbai was flooded. I barely made it to the airport to catch my flight. A young man walked up to me as I was waiting in the line to check in. Completely wet ..I had seen him before. Always outside my office .. with a smile on his face to say hello. Amongst many others. I would smile back. 'I came here because I knew you would not be surrounded by others. My area was flooded and I had to practically swim to get here ... I want to be your assistant Director' How could I say no ? That's how our journey started. From 3rd assistant director, to chief assistant to associate director."

Apart from playing Calendar, Satish also assisted Shekhar in the film 'Mr. India.' He was like a 'family' to the director. He wrote, "Satish became part of my family. Lived with me. Like a brother .. acted in my films .. and then as he became a director on his own .. Satish went off into the world to explore new horizons. The love never went away .. Always intending to get back together .."

Reacting to Shekhar Kapoor's post, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "Terribly Sorry for ur loss Shekhar ji.. as creators ur bond was evident in the work you did together.. he will always be remembered as calendar, the date has been permanently marked now."



Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 on Wednesday late night following a cardiac arrest. He is survived by wife and a daughter. (ANI)