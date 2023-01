Out of respect for Pathaan: Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' to release on this date now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming masala entertainer film 'Shehzada' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon announced the new release date "out of respect for Pathaan".

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles. The film which was slated to release on February 10 and now is all set to hit the theatres on February 17.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram to announce the news on Monday. He wrote in the caption, "#BreakingNews... #Shehzada shifts to a new date... Will now arrive one week late, on 17 Feb 2023... This #KartikAaryan - #KritiSanon starrer is directed by #RohitDhawan."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoCgjl7s0ZN/

'Shehzada' also marks the debut of Kartik as a producer.

The producers of the film decided to postpone the release date "out of respect for Pathaan".



#Shehzada gets a new release date! Out of respect for #Pathaan this #KartikAaryan #KritiSanon starrer directed by #RohitDhawan produced by #BhushanKumar #AlluAravind #AmanGill and #KartikAaryan the family entertainer will now release on 17th February 2023!, " the makers press note stated.

Makers of the upcoming masala entertainer film unveiled the official trailer.

The 3-minute trailer showcased the 'Pati Patni aur Woh' actor in a never seen avatar. Action-packed scenes, quirky dialogues and power-packed performances from the complete star cast of the film increases the excitement level among the fans.

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Talking about 'Pathaan' is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan', which was released on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Apart from "seeti maar" dialogues and high-octane action scenes, it's Salman Khan's extended cameo as Tiger that has made the film more special.

It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is SRK's comeback film after Zero (2018). The film has created history as it has overtaken SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' and Yash-starrer 'KGF 2' to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club. It collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday. (ANI)