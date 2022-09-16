Overwhelmed fan kisses Aryan Khan's hand, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan is a youth sensation and enjoys a massive fan following.

He makes sure to acknowledge his fans' love and affection.

On Thursday, he was spotted at the airport as he returned to Mumbai. And when he stepped out of the airport, several fans crowded him to click pictures with him.

Aryan obliged the request of some of his young fans and clicked photos with them.

One of his fans got emotional on seeing him. The fan held Aryan's hand and kissed him.







Aryan looked uber stylish in a navy T-shirt which he teamed with black cargo pants and white sneakers. He elevated his airport look with a dual-toned jacket.



Recently, Aryan set the internet on fire with his photoshoot.



Aryan Khan took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share pictures from his photoshoot for Adidas. The 24-year-old looked at a spitting image of Shah Rukh as he posed in striking T-shirts, shoes, and jackets for the brand endorsement.

Reacting to the post, SRK commented, "Looking really good... and as they say that whatever is silent in the father... speaks in the son."

He ended his comment with a hilarious question for Aryan, asking him, "By the way is that grey T-shirt mine?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, if reports are to be believed, Aryan is all set to make his debut as a writer. (ANI)

