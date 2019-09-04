'P se Pyaar, F se Farraar' is 'social issue based', says director Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi (India), Sept 4 (ANI): Featuring a beautiful love story and a grisly tale of honour killing, the trailer of 'P se Pyaar, F se Farraar' is out and is sure to send chills down your spine!

Along with Jimmy Shergill, Sanjay Mishra, Girish Kulkarni, Kumud Mishra, the film is introducing Bhavesh Kumar.

Set in the city of Mathura, Bhavesh who is essaying the role of a Muslim boy falls in love with a girl named Janvi. Due to their family's unacceptance, the two are forced to run away.

The two-minute thirty-six-second trailer features the feuds deepening between the two families until Bhavesh decides to earn a medal for India to calm the two sides.

With Manoj Tiwari in the director's chair, the film is bankrolled by Dr. Jogender Singh under the banner of Ok Movies Production.

The director defines the film to be based on "social issue-based cinema" and added, "Nothing can be more credible and entertaining than reality. Social issue-based cinema, need not be boring and preachy, it can be thrilling and exciting too."

While describing his choice to go for fresh faces in the film, Manoj said, "To tell a story based on true incidents with credibility and effectiveness I wanted people to believe and relate to the characters and situations of my film."

Meanwhile, Jimmy who will seen in a pivotal role in the upcoming feature said, "I have always supported this kind of socially relevant films even though the film was made in a restricted budget I just felt that I should support it since I always try and support socially relevant subject, which is why I ended up doing it"."

The movie is penned by Vishal Vijay Kumar and will hit big screens on October 18 this year. (ANI)