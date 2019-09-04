A still from the trailer
A still from the trailer

'P se Pyaar, F se Farraar' is 'social issue based', says director Manoj Tiwari

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:23 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 4 (ANI): Featuring a beautiful love story and a grisly tale of honour killing, the trailer of 'P se Pyaar, F se Farraar' is out and is sure to send chills down your spine!
Along with Jimmy Shergill, Sanjay Mishra, Girish Kulkarni, Kumud Mishra, the film is introducing Bhavesh Kumar.
Set in the city of Mathura, Bhavesh who is essaying the role of a Muslim boy falls in love with a girl named Janvi. Due to their family's unacceptance, the two are forced to run away.
The two-minute thirty-six-second trailer features the feuds deepening between the two families until Bhavesh decides to earn a medal for India to calm the two sides.
With Manoj Tiwari in the director's chair, the film is bankrolled by Dr. Jogender Singh under the banner of Ok Movies Production.
The director defines the film to be based on "social issue-based cinema" and added, "Nothing can be more credible and entertaining than reality. Social issue-based cinema, need not be boring and preachy, it can be thrilling and exciting too."
While describing his choice to go for fresh faces in the film, Manoj said, "To tell a story based on true incidents with credibility and effectiveness I wanted people to believe and relate to the characters and situations of my film."
Meanwhile, Jimmy who will seen in a pivotal role in the upcoming feature said, "I have always supported this kind of socially relevant films even though the film was made in a restricted budget I just felt that I should support it since I always try and support socially relevant subject, which is why I ended up doing it"."
The movie is penned by Vishal Vijay Kumar and will hit big screens on October 18 this year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:45 IST

Celebrities wish Rishi Kapoor a 'fantastic year ahead' on his...

New Delhi (India), Sept 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor turned a year older on Wednesday and a host of celebrities extended their warm wishes to the actor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:32 IST

Incessant rains affect events in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Sept 4 (ANI): After the trailer launch of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' was postponed, a slew of other events saw a shift in date due to incessant rains here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:30 IST

'Saaho' enters Rs. 100 crore club on Day 5 of its release

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho' has managed to enter the Rs. 100 crore club on the fifth day of its release.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 16:13 IST

Trailer launch of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' postponed for a day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The trailer launch of much-awaited Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer -- Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas -- has been postponed for Thursday due to incessant rains here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:07 IST

Jonah Hill and girlfriend Gianna Santos are engaged now

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actor Jonah Hill is engaged to his girlfriend Gianna Santos after dating for a year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:00 IST

Here's how Salman, Shilpa bid adieu to Ganpati this year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan were among the prominent celebrities who bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh with utmost pomp and splendour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:24 IST

Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Khloe Kardashian support Justin Bieber...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Several celebrity friends of singer Justin Bieber encouraged and supported him after he opened up about his early fame and the negative effect it had on his life in a post.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:16 IST

Boney, Janhvi, Khushi unveil Sridevi's wax figure at Madame...

New Delhi (India), Sept 4 (ANI): Boney Kapoor along with his two daughters Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor on Wednesday unveiled the wax statue of late Bollywood actor Sridevi at Madame Tussauds, Singapore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:48 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao to star in 'The White...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star as the lead in the adaptation of the Man Booker-winning novel 'The White Tiger,' for Netflix alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:45 IST

Dwayne Johnson shares adorable pics of daughter as flower girl...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson who married his long-time lady love Lauren Hashian in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii last month has revealed the real story behind the photo of his daughter throwing flowers at his wedding.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:43 IST

I just love him, says Chris Pratt on brotherly bond with Tom Holland

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Actors Chris Pratt and Tom Holland may be buddies for life but it is difficult to guess the boss in their relationship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:28 IST

Lizzo tops Billboard Hot 100 list but there's a lot more to it!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Singer Melissa Viviane Jefferson, popularly known as Lizzo, became the first black solo female R&B artist to bag the first position on the Billboard Hot 100 list since Rihanna's 'Diamonds' in 2012.

Read More
iocl