Padma Shri makes Kangana Ranaut feel 'humbled' and 'honoured'

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut, who been announced to be conferred with 'Padma Shri' for excellence in the field of performing arts, says that she is 'humbled and honoured.'

Speaking to ANI, Kangana said: "I'm humbled and I'm honoured. I thank my country for this recognition. I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country."

Team 'Panga' congratulated Kangana. On behalf of the team, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said: "There are very few humans who have the ability to be visionaries not for just themselves but also for others."

"Kangana has risen on her own through her dedication and hard work despite many challenges and limited support. This recognition empowers many more women of our beloved country to walk their own chosen path fearlessly."

'Team Kangana Ranaut' shared a video of Kangana thanking fans and wrote "After being conferred with Padma Shri, #KanganaRanaut conveys her heartfelt gratitude to the honourable govt of India and her well-wishers. #PadmaShriKanganaRanaut"

In the video, Kangana said that she thanks the Government of India to choose her for the honourable award of Padma Shri. She thanked the fans and friends, who have been pouring well-wishes and blessings and people who had supported her to come to this stand. (ANI)

