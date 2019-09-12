'PadMan' Arunachalam Muruganathan to be awarded by Women Leaders Global Forum

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Arunachalam Muruganathan, the real 'PadMan' and a social entrepreneur, has been selected to receive the 2019 'Power, Together Award' by the Women Leaders Global Forum (WLGF).

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place from November 18-20 at Reykjavik, Iceland.

The WLGF and award event is co-hosted by Women Political Leaders (WPL), and the Government and co-chaired by leaders of the OECD, World Bank, World Economic Forum and others.

The board members of Women Political Leaders include Jose Manuel Barraso, Chairman Goldman Sachs International, Kathy Calvin, President and CEO of UN Foundation, Kristalina Georgieva, CEO World Bank, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of Malta, Tarja Halonen, President of Finland, Helen Clark, Prime Minister of New Zealand, President of Ecuador and more.

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'PadMan' which released in 2018 was a biopic on Arunachalam, an entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary pads to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene in rural areas. (ANI)

