'Pagalpanti' new song: John, Ileana recreate Salman's 'Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara'

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor John Abraham unveiled the first song of his upcoming comedy film, 'Pagalpanti' titled 'Tum par hum hai atke yaara' on Thursday.

The song is the rehashed version of 1998 film 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' featuring Kajol and Salman Khan.

The remake version features Ileana D'cruz and John Abraham. The song shot in London sees the duo featuring in stylish colour co-ordinated vibrant outfits and Abraham trying to woo D'cruz.

Pagalpanti, also starring Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla, is all set to release on November 22.

The flick has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. (ANI)