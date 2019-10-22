Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Pagalpanti' trailer promises to be a laughter ride!

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:41 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): The trailer of John Abraham-starrer 'Pagalpanti' is finally out and is sure to take you on a rib-tickling ride.
John along with Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat are seen to pack in some punchy dialogues in the trailer, which begins with a disclaimer 'Dimag Mat Lagana Kyuki Inmein Hai Nahin'.
John Abraham shared the trailer on his Instagram.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Shani maharaja inke PEECHEY nahi pade, inki godd mein BETHE hai! And..it begins!!

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on Oct 22, 2019 at 1:58am PDT


In it the trio is seen getting into trouble repeatedly and presumably because John is under the effect of inauspicious planetary arrangement - 'Sadhe Sati'.
A quip by Arshad Warsi saying, "Pande ji, humlog sense mein aate hain, nonsense me nahi" is shown in the trailer.
Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and Urvashi Rautela, play the other lead roles in the film.
A mix of perfect situational comedy and dialogue delivery, the trailer also remixes the 90s hit number 'Tum Par Hum Hain Atke' from the Salman Khan and Kajol starrer 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya'.
Meanwhile, the comedy has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.
The flick also stars Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat and Saurabh Shukla.
The movie is slated to be released on November 22. (ANI)

iocl