Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Pakistani actor Mahira Khan on Sunday revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is isolating herself.

The 'Raees' actor took to Instagram to post a statement in the regard.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days," she wrote.



The 35-year-old actor also urged everyone to wear masks and follow all other Covid protocols.

"It's been rough but it will be ok soon, InshAllah. Please please wear a mask and follow all other sops - for your sake and others. Love, Mahira Khan," she said.

"RS Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome," she added.

Several celebrities including Bollywood actor Mouni Roy poured "get well soon" wishes in the comment section of the post. (ANI)

