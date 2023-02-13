Pakistan's legendary artist Zia Mohyeddin no more, Mahira Khan pays tribute

Karachi [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): Veteran Pakistani actor Zia Mohyeddin has passed away. He was 91.

According to Mohyeddin's family, he breathed his last at 6:30 am on Monday morning. He was ill and on life support at a hospital in Karachi, Dawn reported.

Born on June 20, 1931, Mohyeddin is considered a legend when it comes to broadcasting, poetry and prose recitation, acting and theatre direction. As the founding chair and later president emeritus of Pakistan's premier National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), he mentored some of the country's biggest acting talents.

After learning about his demise, actress Mahira Khan paid heartfelt condolences.

Taking to Instagram, Mahira wrote, "Lost a great today... Rest in peace, Zia Mohyeddin Sir. Thank you for the innumerable ways you have been of service to the arts of this country."

Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, too, mourned his demise.

"Today Zia Mohyeddin saheb passed away. A legend from whom I have learned so much over the years. A big part of the artist in me will always be indebted to Zia saheb for making me (and many others like me) understand so much about the nuances of performing arts," he wrote.

"If you have not listened to Zia Mohyeddin saheb, then please go to YouTube and listen to him. Rest in peace Zia Saheb. You will forever live in the heart of your fans and well-wishers," Ayyub added.

Mohyeddin was one of the very first Pakistani actors to break into Hollywood with a role in British classic 'Lawrence of Arabia' in 1962. He played Tafas, Lawrence's ill-fated Arab guide in the movie, alongside Peter O'Toole and Omar Sharif.



The veteran actor was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honour in Pakistan, in 2012 for his contribution to the field of art. (ANI)