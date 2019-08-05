'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' teaser: Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba set to spread magic of first love

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): The teaser of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' has finally released today.

Sunny Deol who is directing the film shared the link of the teaser on his Twitter account.

"From their to yours, dive into the magic & adventure of first love with the teaser of #PalPalDilKePaas," he wrote.



The one-minute teaser introduces new faces Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba who are making their Bollywood debut with the upcoming film.

The teaser doe not reveal anything about the plot of the film except that the flick is a romantic drama.

The film that marks Sunny's third directorial after 'Dillagi' and 'Ghayal Once Again' is set to release on September 20.

Before featuring in the upcoming film, Karan had assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', which starred Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.

The film also features Aakash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna, and Akash Dhar.

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' borrows its name from Dharmendra's famous song from 1973 hit film 'Blackmail'. (ANI)