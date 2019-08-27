Poster of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', Image courtesy: Twitter
Poster of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', Image courtesy: Twitter

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' title track highlights soulful love between Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 11:35 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): The makers of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' have released the title song of the film, and it portrays the innocent chemistry and growing romance between the lead pair- Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba.
Titled 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', the song is soulful and a beautiful ode to the refreshing chemistry between the two lovers.
Sunny Deol, who is directing the film, which marks the Bollywood debut of his son Karan, shared the song on his Twitter handle, writing, "Jis pal ki aapko 'betaabi' thi, woh aa gaya hai! The title track of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is out now."


Crooned by Arijit Singh and Parampara Thakur, the soulful song is composed by Sachet -- Parampara. It is produced by Rishi Rich and the lyrics of the song have been penned by Siddharth -- Garima.
The title song, which weaves a beautiful love story between the lead pair, is one melodious track with all the right doses of ingredients.
The stunning music video opens with Sahher's character singing on a stage and sharing eye contact with Karan's character. The soulful romantic single shows the chemistry between the duo and how they both have eyes only for each other even in an auditorium full of people.
It is picturised on some really stunning locations, which are showcased beautifully in the song, with Arijit's voice in the background and mesmerising lyrics, you can only expect a magical experience.
Before the title track, the first song titled 'Ho Jaa Awara' was released a few days back which features more unconventional versions of Karan and Sahher's characters as the two embark on a journey to explore the mountainous Hilamalyan terrain on jeeps. Ash King and Monali Thakur lend their vocals to the peppy number while the lyrics have been penned by Siddharth --Garima.
The title of the upcoming flick comes from a popular song featured in the 1973 hit film 'Blackmail', starring Karan's iconic grandfather Dharmendra.
'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' is a love story and has been shot across various exotic locales of Manali. This is Sunny's third directorial after 'Dillagi' and 'Ghayal Once Again'.
Before featuring in the upcoming film, Karan had assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', which starred Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.
The romantic drama is set to hit theatres on September 20. (ANI)

