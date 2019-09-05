Still from the film
Still from the film

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' tralier: Newbies Karan, Sahher spread the magic of love

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 14:56 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): Debutants Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba are all set to take you on an emotional roller-coaster ride in their upcoming film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.'
The trailer of the film released today begins with Karan standing atop a mountain in a picturesque location as a voice in the background says, "If in this trip you die or break your leg due to an accident, I will not be responsible."
Sahher is on a weeklong adventurous trip where she is guided by Karan. During the trip, Sahher is seen doing rappelling and river crossing in cold water besides other activities.


The trailer shows the pair indulging in cute tiffs. While Sahher thinks Karan is unprofessional, Karan feels Sahher who has big ego will be a changed person at the end of the trip.
As the trip comes to an end, the pair seems to develop feelings for each other. The next scene shows Karan opening up about his feeling to Sahher.
The trailer takes a tragic turn with Karan is shown fighting and being taken away by cops in a car.
The film marks, which marks the third directorial of Karan's father Sunny Deol after 'Dillagi' and 'Ghayal Once Again', is set to release on September 20.
Before featuring in the upcoming film, Karan had assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', which starred Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.
The film also features Aakash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna, and Akash Dhar.
'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' borrows its name from Dharmendra's famous song from his 1973 hit film 'Blackmail'. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:09 IST

Sonam Kapoor offers prayers at Andheri cha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor on Thursday offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Ganpati at the Andheri cha Raja here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 13:58 IST

Manoj Bajpayee is 'The Family Man' who is a world-class spy

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): A determined cop, a notorious dacoit, a feisty gangster - Manoj Bajpayee seems to have done it all in his Bollywood career. Now, the trailer of his upcoming web series 'The Family Man' which dropped on Thursday features him as a government employee living a secret l

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:51 IST

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $2 million to human rights...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday donated USD 2 million to organistaions focused on protecting the rights of migrant children.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:49 IST

'Crazy Rich Asians' co-writer Adele Lim quits sequel over pay disparity

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Adele Lim who co-wrote the hit 'Crazy Rich Asians' film with Peter Chiarelli has exited the show amid alleged issues of pay disparity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:42 IST

Hrithik, Vaani will make you groove on 'Ghungroo'

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): To set the temperature soaring, Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor are here with their chemistry to make you shake a leg with them on first song 'Ghungroo' from action-filled movie 'War'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 12:15 IST

Ben Wheatley to direct Alicia Vikander's 'Tom Raider' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Ben Wheatley is all set to helm the 'Tom Raider' sequel starring Alicia Vikander.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:20 IST

'Dostana 2' finds 'suitable boy' in Lakshya

New Delhi (India), Sept 5 (ANI): After months of speculations, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally revealed the name of the 'suitable boy' who would be joining Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aryan in 'Dostana 2'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:54 IST

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge join Chris Pratt in 'Ghost Draft'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Mary Lynn Rajskub and Edwin Hodge have been roped in to feature in Sci-Fi thriller 'Ghost Draft' alongside Chris Pratt.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:50 IST

Meghan Markle, Rihanna and others mourn death of photographer...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Celebrities are mourning the death of much loved and acclaimed fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh who died on Tuesday at the age of 74.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:49 IST

'Destiny's Child' songwriter LaShawn Daniels passes away

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Grammy-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels passed away at the age of 41.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:15 IST

Dwayne Johnson returns from honeymoon early to support Kevin...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson is going all out for his friend and actor Kevin Hart following his car accident over the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:39 IST

Adele getting 'ready physically and emotionally' to release new...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Adele is channeling her heartache into music and will soon treat her fans with new songs.

Read More
iocl