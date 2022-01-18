Pandit Birju Maharaj will always be like a father to mom: Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor and his family had a close relationship with Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Shahid and Ishaan Khatter's mother Neelima Azeem had studied the Kathak form of Indian classical dance under Birju Maharaj.

After learning about the demise of Birju Maharaj, Shahid penned an emotional tribute on social media, saying the late Kathak legend will always be like a father to his mother.



"One of the greatest of all time in the world of Indian classical dance. Pandit Birju Maharaj Ji. I was blessed to have spent so much time with you. You will always be like a father to mom and your greatness in the arts is only superseded by your grace and beauty as a person," he wrote.



Shahid called Birju Maharaj's death a "tragic loss."

"It's a tragic loss to the entire nation and to the world of dance today as there will never be another like you. In loving memory. RIP," he added.

Ishaan took a stroll down memory lane and shared a string of images of Birju Maharaj.

In one of the pictures, Shahid can be seen smiling while shaking hands with Birju Maharaj.



For the unversed, Birju Maharaj was 83 when he breathed his last on Monday in Delhi. (ANI)

