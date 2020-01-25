'Panga' earns around 3 crores on first day

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Panga', which also features Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta, has managed around Rs 3 crores on its initial release day.

Film critic and expert Taran Adarsh shared the details on his twitter handle, "#Panga records a low total on Day 1... Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull... Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 2.70 cr. #India biz."

The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial revolves around a mother's wish to pursue her career in 'Kabaddi'.

In the movie, Jaya (Kangana Ranaut), makes an inspiring comeback with support from her family and friends. (ANI)

