'Panga' fares below expectations, mints Rs. 14.91 crores over weekend

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut starrer sports-drama 'Panga' raked in a lesser than expected Rs 14.91 crores over the weekend.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, "#Panga fares below expectations, despite the glowing word of mouth... Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]... Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: Rs 14.91 cr. #India biz."



In the movie 'Panga', Kangana is essaying the role of Kabbadi player Jaya Nigam accounts her triumphs and struggles.



The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directorial revolves around the wish of a mother to pursue her career in 'Kabaddi'.

In the movie, Jaya (Kangana Ranaut) makes an inspiring comeback to the sport with the support from her family and friends. The flick also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chaddha and Jassie Gill">Jassie Gill in pivotal roles. (ANI).

