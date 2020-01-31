'Panga' is a slice of life drama: Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Almost a week after the release of her sports-drama 'Panga', director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Friday said that the movie isn't just another sports film, "it is a slice of life" drama.

"This isn't just another sports film, it is a slice of life drama. I feel that by making just a sports film will give a push to Kabaddi sports, but beyond that, I had others things to say and most importantly I had to portray the story of a mother," Tiwari told ANI.

Further emphasising on the need to make movies on such issues, the filmmaker said, "More movies of such types should be made because they are not intended just for entertainment but are also for inspiration and aspiration."

The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directorial revolves around the wish of a mother to pursue her career in 'Kabaddi'.

In the movie, the central character portrayed by Kangana Ranaut is seen making an inspiring comeback to the sport with support from her family and friends.

The flick also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chaddha and, Jassie Gill in pivotal roles.

'Panga' was released across the country on last Friday and has till date raked in Rs 21.36 crores. (ANI).

