'Panga' wrap-up: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari thanks her team!

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): The shooting for upcoming sports film 'Panga' which has been going on for the last one and half years has finally come to an end, and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is beyond grateful for the entire team as her latest post enthralled accolades!

Ashwiny never compromises with words when it comes to thanking the people around her and yet again she has penned an emotional post for her 'Panga Humans'.

"When the sun shines every morning. We never ask how did it rise and shine. It just did it unknowingly. My dearest Panga Humans are the sun. The sun that spread a ray of hope when things seem really impossible to achieve," Ashwiny wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "Filmmaking is not an easy process. It is not about instant gratification. It is definitely about being patient outward and inward at various milestones."

Detailing the journey of filmmaking, Ashwiny went to writing, "Its like a long bridge where every nut and bolt is holding for the journey to keep moving. When one breaks down the others can hardly manage. And it cannot be left unfinished."

She added that the last one and half year journey has been that of victories and adversities, breakdowns and friendships and wrote, "For the past 1.5 years Panga has been a journey of triumphs and adversity. Of moments of breakdown. Of trust and friendship. Of realisations that not everyone has the same intensity of emotions and the ones who do make it their own and walk till the end no matter what."

"Thank you for being there for me. A Panga family that laughed and cried together and made everyday worthwhile," she added. "Thank-you my dearest partners, The Interns. My fav Shahana. Manoj. Stanley. Jay & team. Archit & team. Sandy & team. Bhagyashree & team. Shruti. Rushi Manushi & team. Deepali."

She added, "Casting director Mukesh & Team. Dhiman & Team. Salam Bhai & team. GauriMam, Neha & team. Dev & team. making Ajay, Ketan, Vishnu bhaiya. Pappu dada. Rajkumar bhaiya. Balluji. Shankar Ehsaan Loy."

The thanks continued with a set of more names, "Javed Saab, Sahil, Marketing team Shikha, Anup, Rahul, Amanpreet, PR Parull, Fox Meetu, Pramod, Rakesh. bhopal production zaid & Zoheb, Delhi production Navneet & team. Kolkotta Production Sandeep, Athanu & team. Mumbai Production Shiva. DIT mohan babu & Veenu & all the invisible people from accounts. Audit. Sound. Security."

"My previous direction team who have been an important part of my journey ; Abhishek, Vidhi, Pawan, Vipasha, Alyjah. Runners who have been part of the Panga journey. Above all thankyou my dear actors Kangana. Jassie. Richa. Neena Mam, Rajeshji. Yagya. Smita & Megha," she concluded the post mentioning the stellar cast of the film. The upcoming sports-drama will feature Kangana Ranaut as a Kabaddi player. Apart from her and Richa Chaddha, the film will also feature Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, and Neena Gupta in the pivotal roles. 'Panga' is scheduled to release next year on January 24. (ANI)