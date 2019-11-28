Ashutosh Gowariker , Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor
Ashutosh Gowariker , Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor

Panipat is must-watch, shows important historical chapter in most glorious way possible: Arjun Kapoor

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 10:51 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 28 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor recently got candid about his upcoming historical period drama 'Panipat' and termed it a must-watch film. The actor said he is overwhelmed with the response received by the flick's songs and trailer.
In an exclusive interview, Arjun Kapoor, when asked about the audience's response, said, "It's overwhelming to see reaction of the audience, and there's a buzz about the film already and it's a small achievement of our film that people are excited to come and see it on the big screen."
Director Ashutosh Gowariker has portrayed a very important chapter of Indian history in the most glorious way possible, the 'Gunday' actor said.
His co-actor Kriti Sanon was also all-praise for the director. "This is my first-period drama, playing a character that is lived in history for the very first time is very special and working with Ashutosh Gowariker is also a big thing for me," she said.
Just like Arjun, Kriti too was overwhelmed with the buzz generated by the film. "The number of calls and texts that received is immense, it's overwhelming, and we feel happy and excited about the movie's reaction. There is a buzz about the film, and it's an achievement for us that people liked it," the 'Heropanti' actor said.
Director Gowariker, on the other hand, explained how it is a big task to make a film on a historical subject. "When you choose a historical movie, the responsibility begins from the writing of the script. My approach is to make sure that the movie should be authentic and realistic. The audience should have the feeling that this is how it must have happened," he said.
He went on to add that the cast and crew is very excited to see the reactions to the trailer.
War drama 'Panipat' dictates the events that lead to the 'Third battle of Panipat.' The movie also features, Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman. It is slated to hit the screen on December 6. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:44 IST

Gabrielle Union addresses fans with thankful note post her exit...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): Gabrielle Union's sudden exit from America's Got Talent was both controversial and surprising. Days after her departure, the actor finally broke her silence and thanked fans for continuously supporting her!

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:15 IST

Girl band 'Pussycat Dolls' reuniting after nine years

Washington DC (USA), November 28 (ANI): Remember the American girl band 'Pussycat Dolls'? Well, they are back!

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 17:42 IST

Prem Chopra, Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj among others...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Bollywood stalwart Prem Chopra along with veteran Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj, film composer Ilaiyaraaja, Tamil actor Aravind Swamy and Manju Norah were honoured at the closing ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 16:43 IST

Amitabh remembers late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, shares...

New Delhi (India), Nov 28 (ANI): Paying tribute to his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan a day after his 112th anniversary, megastar Amitabh on Thursday shared some lines from the late poet's renowned book 'Madhushala'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:14 IST

Hilaria Baldwin gives befitting response to 'negative comments'...

Washington D.C [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Actor Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin fired back at the social media critics, who accused her of using her miscarriage as a source to seek public attention.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:14 IST

'Mardaani' franchise will tackle various societal issues: Rani Mukherji

New Delhi [India ], Nov 28 (ANI): Rani Mukherji who will be seen playing the role of a super cop in her upcoming flick 'Mardaani 2' said, " 'Mardaani' franchise will tackle various societal issues."

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:09 IST

Madonna cancels 'Madame X' tour due to health issues

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): The American singer and songwriter Madonna was forced to cancel her 'Madame X' shows owing to health concerns.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:44 IST

Jim Edmonds,Meghan King Edmonds settle for 50/50 custody...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): Jim Edmonds who is facing ups and downs in his married life with Meghan King Edmonds reached a custody agreement on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:41 IST

Michelle Pfeiffer amazes fans with makeup-free selfie

Washington D.C [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Three-time Oscar winner Michelle Pfeiffer is celebrating Thanksgiving with a makeup-free selfie.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:02 IST

Camilia Cabello responds to comment on PDA with Shawn Mendes

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): American-Cuban singer Camilla Cabello revealed in an interview how she feels about Public Display of Affection (PDA) with her boyfriend and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:40 IST

Netflix's 'Ghost Stories' to debut on midnight of January 1, 2020

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Karan Johar on Thursday teased fans about Netflix's upcoming show 'Ghost Stories' and announced that it will be streamed when the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:19 IST

Kylie Jenner to plan Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash

Washington D.C [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Kylie Jenner is again putting her party-planner hat on to celebrate her sister Khloe Kardashian's birthday.

Read More
iocl