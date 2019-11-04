'Panipat' poster: Arjun Kapoor looks fierce as Maratha warrior

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Arjun Kapoor aced the look of a fierce warrior with headgear and armour as he unveiled his first character poster from the upcoming film 'Panipat.'

The actor who underwent a drastic physical transformation will be seen playing the role of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

In the poster, the 'India's Most Wanted' star can be seen donning the outfit of a fighter with a gold headgear and a big moustache, adding valour to his look. The background is adorned with a Maratha flag along with a bloody battlefield.

Remarking on his character's unwavering courage, Arjun shared the look on his Instagram and wrote, "Sadashiv Rao Bhau - Bravery Is To Stand For What You Believe In, Even If You Stand Alone. Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow."



As soon as the star shared the poster on social media, scores of celebrities stormed the comments section to praise and congratulate the star.

Impressed by his looks, Malaika was the first one to comment and wrote, "Ufffff awesome !!!!"

Ranveer Singh who has done several period drama films, wrote, "Whuuuuuuoooooooaaaa!!!"

"Wow," wrote Ayushmann Khurrana.

Apart from the star, Sanjay Dutt also unveiled other characters' posters from the film.

Sanjay who will be seen playing the antagonist and Afghan invader Ahmad Shah Abdali, looks ferocious as the dark character.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon looks ethereal in traditional Maharashtrian attire as she will be seen playing the role of Parvati Bai, wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

The trailer of the much-awaited film will be out on Tuesday.

On the professional front, Dutt was last seen in the movie 'Prassthanam', where he played the role of a politician. The movie also starred Tiger Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, and Manisha Koirala.

The historical drama produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker is slated to hit the screen on December 6. (ANI)

