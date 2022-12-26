Pankaj Tripathi pens down a sweet birthday wish for wife Mridula

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, on Sunday night penned down an adorable birthday wish for his wife Mridula Tripathi.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Mirzapur' actor shared a string of pictures which he captioned in Hindi, " Aaj ardhangini ka janamdin hai aur hum outdoor shoot par, waise aaj janamdin mana ke nikla @mrids_ ji yahan bhi prem aur shubhkamnayein."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)



In the pictures, Pankaj shared a couple of selfies with his wife and his wife's snap with her birthday cake.

Soon after he shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Sayani Gupta commented, "Happy happiest birthday Mridula!."

"Happy birthday to bhabhi ji," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "Saw your interviews where you were saying how she supported you and your family financially when you were struggling in the industry,such a great inspiration and a person to learn from!!."

Meanwhile, on the work front, On the birth anniversary of India's three-time Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, actor Pankaj Tripathi shared his first look as the former PM from his upcoming biopic 'Main Atal Hoon'.

In the first look posters, he was seen wearing a dhoti-kurta and a jacket with prosthetics to resemble the former PM.

The actor captioned the post in Hindi, writing, "I know that it is necessary for me to work on my personality with restraint in order to make 'Atal' ji's personality come true on screen. I have firm faith that I will be able to do justice to my new role with enthusiasm and morale."

'Main Atal Hoon' revolves around the journey of the multifaceted ex-Prime Minister who was also a poet, a statesman, a leader and a humanitarian.

Helmed by National Award-winning Director, Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani, the film will release in December 2023. (ANI)