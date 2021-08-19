Pankaj Tripathi to be felicitated with special award at IFFM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): For his remarkable contribution to the Indian film industry, actor Pankaj Tripathi will be honoured with the Diversity in Cinema award at the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

Expressing happiness about the same, Pankaj said, "My intent is to perform to the best of my capabilities, and I am so grateful that my performances are appreciated by the audience. I am truly honoured and equally humbled to receive this award and it makes me very happy that such a prestigious film festival has recognized my work."



The festival's director Mitu Bhowmick Lange is thrilled to felicitate Pankaj with the special award.

"We at IFFM are elated to present one of our highest awards to the prolific actor, Pankaj Tripathi. With his acting prowess and unsurpassed talent, he makes every character riveting. IFFM has always stood for diversity through cinema and Pankaj Tripathi is an embodiment of the same. He plays diverse roles with such finesse making him perfect for this award," Mitu added.

The Diversity in Cinema award will be presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who had directed Pankaj Tripathi in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. (ANI)

