Pankaj Tripathi's 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' is back with season 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Anumati ho toh aage badhein? The fan favourite lawyer Madhav Mishra a.k.a. Pankaj Tripathi is back with his wit, strategies and the quest for truth. Following the runaway success of the first two seasons, Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday unveiled the teaser 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' new season.

Taking to their Twitter handle, Disney+ Hotstar posted a teaser video with the announcement of the new season of 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach'.

They wrote, "Haarna inke syllabus mein nahi hai aur inka jyaada intezaar karna hamare. Madhav Mishra is coming back to the courtroom very soon! #HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice Adhura Sach - coming soon."

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and is directed by Rohan Sippy. In the latest season, Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Madhav Mishra. This season, the show gets bigger and better as the witty lawyer tackles one of the toughest cases of his career as he has a face off with a steel gritted Assistant Public Prosecutor, Lekha, played by Shweta Basu Prasad.

In the video, Madhav Mishra's quest for truth is clearly seen in the video as he was heard saying 'Jeet aapki ya meri nahi, Nyay ki honi chahiye'.

In an interview, Gaurav Banerjee, Head Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, "Criminal Justice is a marquee show that raises important questions for us all. The last two seasons' overwhelming response proves how the show's pragmatic storytelling reverberates with the audience strongly. As one of the most-watched titles on Disney+ Hotstar, we are excited to bring to the viewers an all-new chapter of Madhav Mishra's fight for justice with Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach."

Actor Pankaj Tripathi shared, "As an actor, I have always wanted to be part of different kinds of stories. With the character of Madhav Mishra, I have been fortunate enough to explore them in Hotstar Specials' Criminal Justice series across seasons. In the new season, he sets out on a new adventure where he questions the limits of our laws. There is much more to look out for in this season, with Madhav Mishra taking a deep dive into the legal battles of his clients."

Director Rohan Sippy said about the series, "In the new season of Criminal Justice, Madhav Mishra questions the judiciary and its limits by revealing a never-before-seen side to our legal systems. The new season captures his fight insightfully and sensitively in their rawest form. I am happy to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar again for a prestigious series like this."

The release date of the show is not disclosed yet. (ANI)