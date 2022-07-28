Paras Kalnawat to test his dancing skills in upcoming season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Mumbai [Maharashtra], July 28 (ANI): Popular television actor Paras Kalnawat, who is known for playing the role of Samar in daily soap 'Anupama' has been roped in for the new season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa," celebrity dance reality show on Colors.

The show is making its grand comeback after five years and will see eminent celebrities from various walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Showcasing an illustrious panel of judges that includes director Karan Johar and beautiful Madhuri Dixit Nene with the International dance artist Nora Fatehi, the upcoming season is going to be bigger, more glamourous, and more entertaining than ever.

Joining the star-studded show as one of the participants is none other than television's popular actor Paras Kalnawat. While Paras has impressed one and all with his zestful energy on camera, he confesses that he has a fear of the stage and gets conscious while facing a live audience.



Paras opened up about his participation in the dance. He stated, "I'm really happy and excited to start my journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, as I always wanted to explore something new in life. I have neither performed on stage in front of a live audience ever nor did any reality show before in my career as I get conscious of being on stage. However, I'm a learner, I believe this show will be a great learning platform for me. Through 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', I'll give it my all and strive to discover a new side of me."

Apart from his entry into the new season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', Paras is also in news for his exit from the most watched television show 'Anupama'.

Reportedly the decision of him joining Jhalak didn't go well with Anupama's show production house. Signing a new project was speculated to be breaching the channel and contract clauses.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' soon will be airing on will air soon on Colors. (ANI)

