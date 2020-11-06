Paresh Rawal makes digital debut as producer with 'Welcome Home' on SonyLiv

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Senior actor, producer Paresh Rawal is all set to debut on the digital entertainment platform SonyLiv with his recent psychological-thriller 'Welcome Home.'



Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that the series begins streaming on the platform from Friday.

"PARESH RAWAL'S DIGITAL DEBUT AS PRODUCER... #PareshRawal and Hemal A Thakkar join hands for a psycho-thriller... Film titled #WelcomeHome," he tweeted.

"Directed by Pushkar Mahabal... Produced by #PareshRawal, #HemalAThakkar, and #SwaroopRawal... Streams on on #SonyLiv from today," his tweet further read. (ANI)

