Parineeti Chopra announces special Independence Day project with Harrdy Sandhu; deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Famous Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has something really exciting coming up. We'll give a hint: Music.

All of us know that Parineeti is a trained singer and has even lent her voice to a couple of songs in her movies earlier. And now it looks like the actor-singer is back with yet another musical project.

Before you start wondering what we're talking about, take a look at the Instagram post that Parineeti shared on her Instagram. She wrote, "Coming soon ...

Let's do this! @harrdysandhu

#Announcement #Tiranga #IndependenceDay #India"



Parineeti tagged Harrdy Sandhu in the post, hinting at a collaboration with the popular Punjabi singer.



Well, it's safe to assume that the collaboration is for the upcoming Independence Day. Fans are speculating that Parineeti may again be seen as a singer alongside Harrdy in the music video, however, no official confirmation as to what the project exactly is about has been given yet.

T Series' official Instagram account re-shared the photo, thus hinting that the two are collaborating for a music video.



Harrdy and Parineeti had earlier shared pictures with each other in May. Check out some of the photos and videos posted by the duo:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdxP-SFlYrE/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdm6GoElxPq/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdaUWWPLmUt/

Apart from this music video, Parineeti will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming family entertainer 'Uunchai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on November 14, 2022.

Parineeti also recently announced that she is all set to collaborate with Akshay Kumar once again for Pooja Entertainment's upcoming project. The untitled film marks the second collaboration of Akshay and Parineeti after their super-hit film 'Kesari' in 2019. The official announcement of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

